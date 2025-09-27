Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dubai: Student Returns Cash, Dh200,000 Cheque Police Honour Honesty

2025-09-27 02:18:54
Dubai Police honoured a student after he returned a lost wallet containing cash and a cheque valued at Dh200,000. Authorities at Al Qusais Police Station presented him with the special recognition in front of his classmates.

The student, Issa Abbas Muhammad Abdullah, thanked Dubai Police and said that the honour is a source of pride and a memorable moment to share with his classmates.

Upon finding the wallet in his area, Essa took the initiative of making sure it was returned to the owner.

Lieutenant Colonel Ahmad Al Hashemi, Deputy Director of Al Qusais Police Station, said the recognition comes under the“We Reach You to Thank You” initiative, which honours community members and partners at their own locations and among their colleagues.

Authorities called on the public to look at Issa as a role model for civic responsibility, and praised his swift communication with the police to ensure the wallet and funds were safely returned.

