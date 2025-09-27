UAE Media Chief, Elon Musk Discuss Future Of AI, Media At Tesla HQ

What happens when the UAE's top media strategist sits down with the world's most famous tech entrepreneur? Big conversations about the future of artificial intelligence , clean energy, and how technology will reshape global media.

Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office, UAE Media Council, and BRIDGE, met Elon Musk at Tesla's headquarters in Palo Alto, where the two discussed future collaborations in media and technology.

During the meeting, Al Hamed extended an invitation for Musk to join the inaugural BRIDGE Summit, set to take place in Abu Dhabi from December 8–10, an event billed as the world's largest debut media gathering.

A large part of the discussion focused on artificial intelligence and data centers - described as the“driving forces of the 21st century.”

The meeting also highlighted how the UAE has built an ecosystem that supports media and technology businesses - from advanced digital infrastructure and flexible regulations to an innovation-friendly environment that attracts global talent.

Al Hamed pointed out that the UAE is already ahead of the curve, investing heavily in clean, low-cost energy and building large-scale infrastructure to support AI growth. Musk praised the UAE's forward-looking vision, calling it a“far-sighted strategy” that cements the country's role as a global digital leader.

Next wave of automation

During a tour of Tesla's Optimus robotics lab, Al Hamed got a glimpse of the next wave of automation, showing that robotics is no longer science fiction, it is a present reality opening new horizons for transformation and innovation. It is redefining what it means to be creative and active in the digital age.

Musk also discussed the upcoming release of Grok 5, a more powerful AI model designed to be adaptive, curious, and closely aligned with human creativity. Both sides agreed on the importance of creating a global framework to guide the responsible use of AI in content - from creation to regulation and distribution - in order to maintain credibility and build public trust.

Opportunities for collaboration

The talks also covered potential partnerships between the UAE and Musk's companies in areas such as AI-driven media labs, educational content for youth, and sustainability projects that connect green technology with media narratives. Expanding Starlink's role in providing reliable internet access across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond was also on the table.

Musk shared details of a new AI centre he plans to open by the end of the year, which he believes will mark“a new chapter in technology and reshape the digital future".

Towards more authentic and impactful messaging

“The UAE believes that the media is a powerful force capable of reshaping knowledge and building awareness," Al Hamed said. "We are building an integrated media ecosystem that combines innovation, technology, and social values, enabling media content to become a driver of progress across all sectors.”

He stressed that global partnerships are no longer optional but a strategic necessity:“Collaboration with leading institutions enables the exchange of expertise, accelerates the adoption of innovative solutions, and delivers tangible, sustainable impact that supports innovation, and enhances the ability of nations and organisations to navigate future challenges and lead digital transformation successfully.”

The road to Bridge Summit

Al Hamed said the upcoming BRIDGE Summit will serve as a testing ground for bold ideas and unconventional solutions - turning media from a passive channel into an active driver of progress and development. He described the summit as a platform to redefine the media industry, positioning AI not just as a tool but as a strategic partner for creating responsible and innovative content.

The agenda of the inaugural event, he noted, will be both ambitious and forward-looking, tackling how AI and new technologies can help rebuild trust in media, reshape the industry, and define a shared future.

Al Hamed also stressed that building a meaningful media future will require collaboration across sectors - uniting content creators, technology leaders, and business communities. The BRIDGE Summit, he said, is designed to go beyond traditional conferences, acting as a comprehensive platform that places economic growth, professional development, and shared interests at the heart of global media innovation.

As the world's largest platform of its kind, BRIDGE is built on the vision that content drives value. It recognises content as a key engine of culture, innovation, and growth, bringing together creators, innovators, investors, and policymakers from across sectors - from media and entertainment to AI, gaming, music, research, and entrepreneurship. Its mission is to build an integrated content economy that combines creativity and technology to forge impactful partnerships and accelerate global collaboration.