Indian Bowling Coach Morkel Reassures Fans After Hardik, Abhishek Injury Scare Khaleej Times

India's Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya concerned fans in Dubai International Stadium when they walked off the field, signalling for the medic during a match with Sri Lanka.

The game on September 26 saw Sri Lanka and India battle it out with a thrilling Super Over , after the two teams tied at 202-5. The win over Sri Lanka led India to go into Asia Cup final with a perfect record.

With the Men in Blue set to face Pakistan on Sunday, fans were left wondering of the impact on the team if two of the star players were injured. Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel spoke to reporters in Dubai, looking to reassure fans about their condition.

Both Hardik and Abhishek are receiving medical attention, and their condition will be reassessed before the final, he said. The issue was more of a fitness concern, with cramping issues, likely to get better through rest.

Abhishek's condition has significantly improved; meanwhile, the team would make a call after assessing Hardik's condition, Morkel added.

India and Pakistan's Asia Cup final is in the spotlight not just in the field of sports; national pride is on the line, as the two long-time rivals meet once again on the pitch. The tournament held in Dubai is the two countries' first encounter since heightened military and diplomatic tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year.

With India refusing to shake hands with Pakistan , and Pakistani players' controversial celebration gestures, the tournament has been fraught with both tensions and fines.