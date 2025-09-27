16 National Roads In The Philippines Remain Closed Due To Recent Storms

Sixteen national road sections across various regions in the Philippines remain impassable, the country's Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported on Saturday (September 27).

This disruption is due to the combined effects of tropical cyclones Mirasol, Nando, and Opong, as well as the persistent southwest monsoon, locally referred to as habagat.

Recommended For You

According to inquirer, the DPWH confirmed that Quick Response Teams have been deployed to affected areas in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas. These teams are currently conducting clearing and repair operations to restore access to the following road sections:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

– Flooding has rendered the detour road at the ongoing Annaran Bridge construction site (Madalagudug River) in Butao, Calanasan, Apayao impassable.– A soil collapse occurred at Sitio Goldfield, Barangay Poblacion, Itogon, Benguet, specifically at K0263+200– Located in Colalo, Mankayan, Benguet, this section is blocked due to a soil collapse and damage to the slope protection.

, at Brgy San Nicolas in Candon City, Ilocos Sur remains impassable due to scoured bridge approach– The Nagyubuyuban Bridge in Barangay Nagyubuyuban, San Fernando City, La Union sustained damage to its foundation, with sections of the road also cut

– Two sections of the Itawes Overflow Bridge in Maguilling, Cagayan are inaccessible due to scoured approaches.– Flooding has affected the stretch between Barangay Casibarag Norte, Cabagan and Mozzozzin, Sta. Maria, Isabela

– Intermittent sections in Masbate are blocked due to fallen trees and electric poles.– The San Jacinto–San Fernando and San Fernando–Monreal segments in Masbate are also obstructed by downed trees and power lines.

– Several areas remain impassable in Masbate due to fallen trees.– Multiple sections are blocked by debris including trees and electric posts.

– A collapsed roadway has made this Masbate road section inaccessible.– The Bacalan Bridge in Barangay Bacalan, Sebaste, Antique (K0200+206) suffered a scoured abutment, halting travel in the area.

– Several segments in Biliran Province are impassable due to soil collapse, scattered debris, and damaged bridge abutments. Affected locations include Barangay Bulalacao, Kawayan, Bilwang Bridge, Ungali Bridge, Kaulanguhan Bridge, and Cabibihan Bridge– A soil collapse in Sitio Macalpe, Barangay Cabibihan, Caibiran, Biliran has rendered this stretch unusable.

– The Daguitan Bridge in Barangay Poblacion District 6, Burauen, Leyte remains impassable due to a damaged bridge abutment.

In addition to the 16 fully impassable national roads, several other routes across the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos Region, Calabarzon, and Bicol Region currently have limited access.