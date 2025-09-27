PKL 12: Devank Dalal's 22-Point Show Powers Bengal Warriorz Past Patna Pirates In Close Encounter

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 27 (IANS) The penultimate clash of the Jaipur leg of Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) saw the Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriorz battle it out 42-48 at the SMS Indoor Stadium here on Saturday. The match kept the crowd on the edge right till the final moments, with both teams refusing to give an inch.

For the Bengal Warriorz, Devank Dalal was the standout performer, scoring an impressive 22 points through a mix of sharp raids and timely bonuses – his eighth straight Super 10 of the season. He finished the first half with 15 points - his career-best in a first half and the highest by any player this season. On the other side, the Patna Pirates had their own stars, as Maninder Singh and Ayan both completed their Super 10s, keeping their side in the fight throughout.

The Bengal Warriorz started brightly with a raid from Devank, but the Pirates responded through Maninder Singh. Both teams exchanged points before Maninder's multi-point raid shifted momentum, helping Patna push ahead 7-6. Their defence then stepped up, and with Ayan leading the charge, they inflicted the first All Out to take control at 13-7. By the time-out, the Pirates had stretched the lead to 16-11.

Just when Patna looked dominant, Devank turned the game around. A brilliant Super Raid not only cut the deficit to 17-14 but also brought up his Super 10. Himanshu Narwal added a raid point, and the Warriorz capitalised by enforcing an All Out of their own to level scores at 19-19.

The final minutes of the half saw both sides locked in a tense battle, trading points relentlessly. Then, Devank produced another decisive Super Raid, grabbing three points to tip the balance the Warriorz's way and giving them a narrow 26-25 lead at the break.

The Warriorz carried their momentum into the second half, extending their lead before Ayan struck back for the Pirates. A tackle soon brought parity at 27-27, and Ayan, in fine form, completed his Super 10 to keep Patna in touch. But Devank, still unstoppable, responded with another raid as the teams continued to trade points. At the time-out, the Warriorz held a slender 34-32 lead.

Maninder Singh then delivered a raid to complete his Super 10 and level the scores once more at 34-34. The Pirates' defence followed up with a big moment, sending Devank to the bench and briefly tilting the game their way. The contest remained on a knife-edge, and with three minutes to go, a Pirates' Super Tackle locked it at 39-39.

Just when it looked set for a photo finish, Himanshu Narwal produced a game-changing raid in the final minute. His effort not only brought points but also triggered an All Out, handing the Warriorz a decisive four-point cushion. From there, the Warriorz closed out the match with a 48-42 win, sealing a thrilling contest powered by Devank's record-breaking first half and strong support from Himanshu and the defence in the dying minutes.