New Mommy Kiara Advani Flaunts Her New ID, 'Mama', In A Diamond-Studded Pendant

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani has quietly and elegantly revealed the most precious accessory of her life, a diamond-studded pendant that spelt out "MAMA".

The photo shared on her social media shows the delicate necklace resting below her collarbone, in shimmering letters catching the light in an understated and heartfelt nod to her new identity as her mother. The post comes shortly after Kiara and husband Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 15 July 2025 at Mumbai's hospital.

The couple had announced the pregnancy earlier in 2025 with a joint social media post showing their hands holding baby socks, captioned, 'The greatest gift of our life. Coming soon.' Kiara had kept her pregnancy very private, rarely showcasing her baby bump in public and choosing to maintain a discreet presence during her term.

Sidharth, speaking recently on "The Kapil Sharma Show", opened up about the new rhythm of life, saying that Kiara is up feeding the baby at 3-4 am, while he steps into his supporting actor duty in parenting. Sidharth and Kiara's love story continues to enchant fans. The couple first sparked chemistry while filming their movie Shershah in 2021, and after years of rumours and guarded moments, the two tied the knot on the 7th of February 2023 in an intimate ceremony at Suryagad Palace, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Their wedding became one of the most talked-about events in Bollywood, and their shared posts became some of the most liked images on social media in India. On the work front, prior to embracing motherhood, Kiara was seen making headlines for her bold and glamorous appearances. She created a stir with her bikini look and striking bold poses in the movie "War 2".

Kiara recently made headlines yet again for getting into absolutely perfect shape immediately post delivery. She was seen flaunting her hourglass figure at a recent public event within just 2 months of her delivery.

–IANS

rd/