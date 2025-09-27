Youth Supporting Ladakh Activist Sonam Wangchuk Detained Outside Jodhpur Jail
Wangchuk was shifted to Jodhpur Central Jail on Friday.
On Saturday morning, a youth carrying the Tricolour staged a demonstration outside the jail in support of Wangchuk. The young man, who identified himself as Vijaypal from Sujangarh in Churu district, began raising slogans of“Bharat Mata ki Jai.” Police soon reached the spot and detained him for questioning.
Speaking to the police, Vijaypal said,“Sonam Wangchuk is a patriot. All citizens of Leh-Ladakh are patriots. During the Kargil war, it was they who alerted the Indian Army about the infiltration. When I heard Wangchuk had been brought here, I woke up in the morning, cycled to Sujangarh Railway Station, and came to Jodhpur by train.”
Vijaypal further warned that he would go on a hunger strike if detained. Police officers, however, took him away in their vehicle. Ratanada Police Station Officer Dinesh Lakhawat confirmed that Vijaypal was taken into custody and is being interrogated.
“He claims to be a normal person,” Lakhawat said. Wangchuk was brought to Jodhpur Central Jail late on Friday night. Around 8:30 p.m., police and Army vehicles entered the jail premises through the Red Gate.
After completing formalities with jail authorities, he was lodged in a separate ward. The arrest follows violent clashes in Leh on September 24.
Protests, which had been ongoing since September 10, demanding full statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, turned violent for the first time that day. Four people were killed and 45 were injured.
Wangchuk, who has been at the forefront of the agitation, had earlier cautioned,“If the government continues to ignore our demands, unfortunately, this could happen again.”
