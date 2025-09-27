ADNEC Group Wins Four Honours At Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, has won four distinguished awards at the Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025. The group received the Gold Award for Best Use of Renewable Energy, the Gold Award for Best Sustainable Product, the Bronze Award for Best Circular Economy, and the Outstanding Contribution to Sustainability Award to Ahmed Al Obaidli, Chief Operations Officer at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

These achievements reflect ADNEC Group's progress in decarbonisation and circular innovation across its venues, events and services, as part of its commitment to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2045.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said:“Receiving four awards at the Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025 is a testament to the dedication of our teams in developing sustainability programmes and solutions that meet the highest international standards. We will continue to lead in this field by expanding our initiatives, further strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a global destination for business and tourism, and working towards our goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2045.”

Ahmed Al Obaidli, Chief Operations Officer at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, said:“These awards reflect the dedication and collaboration of our entire team at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, from pioneering innovative solutions to advancing renewable energy projects across our venue. As we continue our journey toward net zero, we remain committed to delivering responsible, innovative event experiences that contribute to a more sustainable future.”

ADNEC Group won Gold in the Best Use of Renewable Energy category for its rooftop solar PV project at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Now in its implementation phase, the 5-megawatt-peak system will supply approximately 30% of the venue's annual electricity needs with renewable and clean energy. Integrated with advanced monitoring and efficiency measures, the project is estimated to eliminate approximately 6,000 tonnes of electricity related emissions each year, setting a new standard in the MENA region's events industry.

ADNEC Group's TerraTile modular flooring, developed with Terrax, won Gold in the Best Sustainable Product category. Made from 100% recycled event waste, each TerraTile is the equivalent of over five kilograms of recycled material, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional temporary exhibition floors and reducing landfill waste. Its unique, reusable design delivers cost savings over multiple uses and creates a greener event experience for visitors, exhibitors, and organisers.

Additionally, the TerraTile flooring solution won a Bronze award in the Best Circular Economy category for its fully circular design. TerraTiles can be installed, removed, refurbished over 100 times, and once they reach the end of their life cycle, recycled into new tiles. This process reduces the need for new materials, cuts down on waste, and brings circular design principles into everyday event operations.

These awards showcase ADNEC Group's commitment to embed sustainability into planning, procurement and venue operations, supporting customers with lower-carbon, high impact events and strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for sustainable business tourism.