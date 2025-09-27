Menassah Distribution Company: Three Stops To Strengthen The Presence Of Emirati Books Locally, Regionally, And Globally

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Menassah Distribution Company continues its mission to support Emirati publishing houses and showcase local literary output at both regional and international levels through its active participation in three major book fairs, during September and October 2025. These strategic engagements reflect the company's vision of empowering local publishers and expanding the global reach of Emirati culture.

Presenting 498 Titles in Jakarta:

Menassah began its international engagements at the Indonesia International Book Fair, held at the Jakarta Convention Centre from 24 to 28 September 2025, one of Southeast Asia's leading cultural events. The company presented 498 titles from 87 Emirati publishers, with a total of 1,352 copies on display. This initiative aimed to open new avenues for rights exchange and strengthen cultural cooperation with international publishers.

Participating in Big Bad Wolf – Ajman

On the local front, Menassah reinforced its presence at the Big Bad Wolf Book Fair, hosted in Ajman for the first time and featuring wide participation from cultural and educational entities. Running until 5 October, the fair showcases 480 titles from 21 Emirati publishers, with a total of 15,000 copies. The initiative is designed to bring Emirati books to broader local and regional audiences at competitive prices, offering the public greater access to the latest literary productions.

Concluding in Riyadh:

From 2 to 11 October, Menassah will conclude this series of participations at the Riyadh International Book Fair, organised by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission under the supervision of the Saudi Ministry of Culture, and hosted at King Saud University. At its stand, the company is showcasing 708 titles from 78 Emirati publishers, with a total of 3,675 copies, within one of the region's largest cultural gatherings that brings together publishers, readers, and authors from around the world.

A Strategic Vision:

Commenting on these participations, His Excellency Rashid Al Kous, General Manager of Menassah Distribution Company, said:

“At Menassah, we are committed to enabling Emirati publishers to access new markets and expand their readership locally, regionally, and globally. Our participation in these three book fairs represents a strategic step towards consolidating the UAE's position as a leading cultural hub in the region, while reflecting our dedication to building intellectual and cultural bridges between the UAE and the world.”

This cultural momentum highlights Menassah Distribution Company's commitment to advancing the UAE's publishing industry and reinforcing its presence at leading international events. By expanding the reach of Emirati literature and culture across continents, the company continues to foster opportunities for cultural exchange and commercial collaboration within the global publishing sector.