World Shocked By Violence Unleashed On Sanatan Dharma Followers In Bangladesh: Former PM Hasina

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Sep 27 (IANS) Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday stated that the wave of multidimensional violence unleashed upon the followers of Sanatan Dharma by Muhammad Yunus-led interim government since August 2024 has shocked the entire world.

Deeply worried by the continuous attacks on minority Hindu community in Bangladesh, Hasina said that the current period in the country is a horrific time of persecution of religious minorities across Bangladesh.

Extending greetings to all followers of the Sanatan faith in Bangladesh on the occasion of Durga Puja, Hasina mentioned that, along with rituals and prayers, the social and cultural aspects of the festival remain meaningful to everyone thus making the festival universal, transcending religion and caste.

"In the past, Durga Puja in Bangladesh was mostly celebrated within families, but now community (barowari) Durga Pujas are more common. The multidimensional violence unleashed upon the followers of Sanatan Dharma after August 5 of last year has left the whole world stunned. Even in the midst of this horrific time of persecution of religious minorities, I extend my best wishes to all adherents of the Sanatan faith in Bangladesh. I wish everyone a blessed Sharad season and well-being for all," read a statement issued by the former PM which was posted on Bangladesh Awami League party's social media accounts.

The people of Bangladesh, she said, have always stood by one another and shared joy together as they know how to love and show compassion.

"But today, the people of Bangladesh are being held hostage by conspirators and bigoted groups. In their frenzied game of politics that seeks to divide people and destroy the country, the Bangladesh Awami League will certainly resist," read a statement issued by the former PM.

Hasina expressed hope that the festival days would be filled with joy, erasing all evil forces.

"The Bangladesh of tomorrow will once again be a land of communal harmony and religious diversity in celebration. In every joy and sorrow, we will remain by each other's side," she stressed.

Earlier this week, the former PM-led Awami League party condemned the attacks on temples and vandalism of idols during the Durga Puja preparations.

Slamming the Yunus regime, the party said, "Since this illegitimate group seized state power, killings have been carried out against Hindus and other minority communities."

Expressing grave concern, the Awami League also alleged that the Yunus regime has rendered Bangladesh unsafe for people of all faiths and beliefs.

“No one is able to live according to their own ideology. Under the direct patronage of these illegitimate occupiers, a new form of mob terror has been unleashed in Bangladesh. As a result, these mobs do not hesitate to attack any individual or community outside their own faith and ideology. Shrines, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions have not been spared from their assaults,” the Awami League stated.