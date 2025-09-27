People Of Rajasthan Benefiting From Communication Facilities Of Indigenous 4G Network, Says CM Sharma

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, on Saturday, interacted with beneficiaries of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) indigenous 4G network service at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre in Jaipur's Sitapura.

The programme marked the launch of BSNL's high-speed network in Rajasthan, which has now been installed at thousands of sites across the state.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is witnessing rapid progress in the telecommunications sector.

He added that the rollout of BSNL's indigenous 4G network is not only a step towards self-reliance but also a major stride in empowering citizens across rural and border regions.

The service, he noted, is enabling smooth access to facilities in education, healthcare, business, and governance.

Beneficiaries, who joined the event -- both in person and virtually from various districts -- shared their experiences and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for transforming their daily lives.

Tulsidas, a resident of Haripura village in Alwar, said that his village had been deprived of mobile connectivity for several years.

With the arrival of the 4G network, children can now access online education and digital resources.

Sohan Singh, a resident of Naikala village in Beawar, said that residents earlier had to climb hills to make phone calls.

He added that with reliable network services, their panchayat can now fully benefit from the Central and state government schemes.

BSF officers from the Abhaywala Outpost in Jaisalmer told Chief Minister Sharma that 4G services, now available just 200 metres from the India-Pakistan border, have further strengthened vigilance and security along the border.

Rameshwar Lal Gurjar of Jaipur district said that earlier, he had to go to his rooftop to access mobile networks, but today, high-speed internet is available inside homes.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the expansion of BSNL's indigenous 4G services will not only bridge the digital divide but also accelerate digital transformation in Rajasthan, especially in remote and border regions.