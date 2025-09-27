Who Is Dr Ian Roberts? ICE Arrests Superintendent Of Des Moines Schools For Illegal Stay In US
The administration of US President Donald Trump pushed forward an extensive immigration crackdown, aiming to increase arrests of immigration violators and revoke work permits from hundreds of thousands of individuals with legal status.
Schools have become a contentious area for enforcement after the Republican administration reversed guidelines set by former Democratic President Joe Biden that restricted ICE activities near schools. Although ICE typically has not targeted schools directly, they have detained parents in the vicinity, the report stated.
The immigrant population in Des Moines, a city with 214,000 residents, has grown in recent years but still remains slightly below the national average, the US Census data states.Who is Ian Roberts?
As per a report by Fox News, the DMPS news release mentioned at the time,“Dr. Roberts proudly shares that he was born to immigrant parents from Guyana, and spent most of his formative years in Brooklyn, NY.”
The US Department of Homeland Security said Ian Roberts arrived in the US from Guyana on a student visa in 1999 and was ordered to be deported in 2024. DHS also stated that Roberts had a weapons charge from 2020 but did not share further details.Also Read | ICE agent who shoved woman to ground 'relieved of duties' | Video
He was hired to work as superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools on July 1, 2023, after a nationwide search for qualified candidates. A statement about his hiring said he was“chosen through a comprehensive national search based on the leadership profile prepared by the Board after receiving input from staff, parents, students and community members”, the report said.
Roberts was also a member of the Directors Council board, a local organisation made up of various nonprofits dedicated to supporting the Black community in Des Moines.Also Read | Dallas ICE shooting: Sniper leaves threatening note to instill 'real terror'
“Dr. Roberts has been a trusted partner, a dedicated advocate for equity, and an unwavering supporter of families and youth in Polk County. His contributions to both The Directors Council and the wider community are immeasurable, and we stand with him during this uncertain moment,” Fox News quoted the group's statement.
“We know this news raises many questions and concerns. As an organization, our priority is to continue advancing our mission with stability and integrity while also offering our full support to Dr. Roberts and his family,” it added.
Roberts was arrested while in possession of a loaded handgun, $3,000 in cash, and a fixed-blade hunting knife. In a statement, Jackie Norris, who leads the Des Moines School Board, acknowledged that Roberts had been arrested but added that the board does not have any more details about the incident or forthcoming actions. She mentioned,“Our priority is to provide a safe, secure and outstanding education for all students and to support our students, families and employees.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment