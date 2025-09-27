Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Unveils Clothing Line With High-Profile White House Debut

MENAFN - Live Mint) Donald Trump's eldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, has announced the launch of her own clothing line, drawing attention for its high-profile debut at the White House.

The 18-year-old daughter of Donald Trump Jr . introduced her self-titled fashion brand with promotional images taken on the grounds of the presidential residence, wearing one of the line's $130 sweatshirts.

Kai stood alongside her grandfather, the 79-year-old US President , as he addressed reporters outside the White House on Friday.

Introducing her to the press, Donald Trump remarked,“This is Kai, by the way,” highlighting her presence just over a year after she made a brief appearance with a speech at the Republican National Convention.

Shortly afterwards, the pair boarded a helicopter en route to attend the Ryder Cup, reflecting their shared enthusiasm for golf .

The new clothing line, announced on social media earlier in the week, currently centres on minimalist pullovers emblazoned with Kai's initials on the chest and her signature stitched at the cuff.

Kai Trump's signature embedded on the cuff of the sweatshirt.

The website accompanying the launch features images of her modelling the designs around the White House grounds, a setting that has added both prominence and controversy to the unveiling.

More about Kai Trump

Kai, who is preparing to join the University of Miami golf team next year, is the eldest of the President's grandchildren.

Her parents, Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, divorced in 2018, but she has continued to attract public attention, both through her sporting ambitions and her occasional appearances alongside her grandfather.

Observers have noted that Kai's venture bears similarities to her grandfather's longstanding embrace of branded merchandise , which has ranged from real estate and golf courses to political memorabilia.

By stepping into the fashion industry, Kai Trump appears to be carving out her own entrepreneurial identity while drawing on the Trump family's well-honed flair for publicity.