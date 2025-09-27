Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Pays Tribute To Martyrs On Memorial Day
Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defense, and other senior officials first laid a wreath at the monument to Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor, demonstrating deep respect for the National Leader. The delegation then visited the grave of prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, laying fresh roses and paying tribute to her soul.
The officials proceeded to the Alley of Martyrs, laying wreaths at the graves of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty, as well as at the monuments of the“Turkish Martyrdom” and“Eternal Torch.” They also visited the Victory Monument in Victory Park and laid a wreath in honor of the martyrs.
Following the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the delegation visited the Second Alley of Martyrs, where reconstruction works have been carried out. At the Military Memorial Cemetery, they laid a wreath at the monumental monument commemorating the 44-day Patriotic War, paying tribute to the memory of fallen soldiers.
During the visit, Minister Hasanov and senior officials met with families of the martyrs, listening to their concerns. The families expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the Ministry of Defense for their ongoing attention and for keeping the memory of the martyrs alive.
At 12:00, a minute of silence was observed by the Ministry's leadership, military personnel, and martyrs' families at the Military Memorial Cemetery in honor of the fallen.
