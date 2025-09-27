EBRD Raises Georgia's Growth Forecast To 7% For 2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has revised its forecast for Georgia's economy, projecting growth of 7 percent in 2025 – one percentage point higher than its May 2025 estimate. Growth is expected to moderate to 5 percent in 2026, Trend reports.

According to the bank, Georgia is set to record the highest average economic growth among European countries both in 2025 and over 2025–2026. Its projected average growth rate is more than double that of other EU candidate countries.

The EBRD estimates Georgia's economy expanded by 8.3 per cent in the first half of 2025, following 9.4 per cent growth in 2024.

A strong tourism sector has supported fiscal and external stability, while international reserves rose to $5.2 billion, covering more than three months of imports.