EBRD Raises Georgia's Growth Forecast To 7% For 2025
According to the bank, Georgia is set to record the highest average economic growth among European countries both in 2025 and over 2025–2026. Its projected average growth rate is more than double that of other EU candidate countries.
The EBRD estimates Georgia's economy expanded by 8.3 per cent in the first half of 2025, following 9.4 per cent growth in 2024.
A strong tourism sector has supported fiscal and external stability, while international reserves rose to $5.2 billion, covering more than three months of imports.
