2 Police Officers Injured In Clash With Armed Men

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 27 (Petra) – A Public Security Directorate (PSD) patrol Saturday clashed with armed men, who opened fire from a vehicle with no license plates, south of Amman, wounding a police officer, the department's media spokesman said."A criminal investigation police patrol on duty south of the capital was suspicious of a vehicle without license plates. When the officers were about to inspect the vehicle, those inside fired shots on them, injuring a first lieutenant, and three drove off into a residential neighborhood," he said.The three were tracked down and security reinforcements were called in, arresting two and the third escaped, but his hideout was pinpointed, and he again shot on police raiding the site, injuring a second lieutenant, said the spokesman.He said the third wanted man was injured and arrested.The wounded officers and suspect were transferred to a hospital where they were receiving treatment, said the spokesman, adding that three firearms were seized.An investigation showed the three men had criminal records for drug offenses, thefts, and possession of weapons, among other offenses, he said, adding that the vehicle was taken from a citizen and they refused to return it. The investigation is still under way, he said.