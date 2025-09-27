Kuwait Navy Hands Over Command Of Combined Task Force To Qatar
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Naval Force handed over command of the Combined Task Force 152 to the Qatari Amiri Navy during a ceremony held at the central command of the American Naval Forces in Bahrain.
The Kuwait Army Chairmanship of Staff said in a press statement on Saturday that the ceremony was attended by Commander of Kuwait Naval Forces Rear Admiral Saif Al-Hamlan.
The Kuwaiti navy had commanded the Combined Task Force since August 2024 until September 2025, contributing during the mandate to boosting naval security, operational coordination among the engaged states for strengthening navigation via the Arabian Gulf.
The statement said the Kuwaiti navy had also intensified cooperation with regional and international partners, exchanged expertise and information, mirroring Kuwait's effective role in solidifying global maritime security and stability.
The Kuwaiti navy has affirmed it will pursue joint efforts, as part of the Combined Maritime Force (CMF), to enhance readiness to face challenges at sea. (end)

