Bihar: Clashes Between Two Communities Over Graveyard Land In Munger 22 Held

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 27 (IANS) Clashes broke out between two communities at Farahda village in Bihar's Munger district on Saturday following a dispute over graveyard land, leaving one person injured, the police said.

Munger Superintendent of Police Sayyad Imran Masood confirmed the incident, stating that police acted swiftly to contain the violence.

“As soon as we received information, the Sadar SDPO, along with forces from several police stations, reached the spot and took control of the situation,” Masood said.

According to police, members of two communities allegedly pelted stones at each other during the altercation. They have also fired several rounds.

“Twenty-two people from both sides have been arrested, and an FIR has been registered in Safiasarai police station,” Masood said.

The injured person, sustaining an injury in his leg, was admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment.

A heavy police deployment has been made in the village to prevent further tension.

“The situation is under control, and further investigation is underway,” the Superintendent of Police added.

Earlier, in Jogbani town in Araria district, one person was arrested for allegedly uploading an objectionable post against Prophet Mohammad on his Instagram account, triggering unrest.

The controversy led to attempts by some individuals to force market closures on Friday, prompting heavy police deployment.

Following a complaint by Zishan Khan, a resident of Ward No. 8 in the Choti Masjid locality of Jogbani town, police verified the post and took Aryan Shah into custody.

An FIR under relevant sections of the BNS Act and IT Act has been registered at the Jogbani police station.

The situation is under control. Additional forces have been deployed in sensitive areas to prevent any escalation of communal tension.

With the Bihar Assembly election just a few weeks away now, these incidents of communal tension could be a big challenge for the Bihar Police to deal with and maintain peace in the state.