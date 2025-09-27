La Liga: Injuries Mount Up As Barca Return To Montjuic To Play Real Sociedad
Goalkeeper Joan Garcia and forward Raphinha were added to the injury list on Thursday, with Garcia out for around six weeks after damaging the meniscus ligament in his left knee, while Raphinha will be sidelined for around three weeks after straining a hamstring in Wednesday's win in Oviedo.
Flick already has midfielder Gavi out for around five months after a knee operation, with Fermin Lopez also out for around three weeks.
The good news is that Lamine Yamal could return after missing the past four matches with a pelvic issue picked up on international duty, while left back Alejandro Balde may also be back.
The injuries mean Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres are almost certain to start, while Robert Lewandowski should be in the starting eleven after his midweek goal, reports Xinhua.
Sunday's match will be played in the former Olympic Stadium in Montjuic, with Barca returning to what was their home for the past two years after playing their last two home games in the 6,000-capacity Johan Cruyff Stadium as the redevelopment of the Camp Nou drags on.
Barca couldn't play their last two home games in Montjuic because the stadium was hosting rock concerts, and it remains to be seen what condition the playing surface will be in.
Real Sociedad travel to Barcelona after their first win of the season and the first win under new coach Sergio Francisco, at home to Mallorca in midweek.
The side from San Sebastian produced their best display of the campaign and should have won by more goals, with their attacking trio of Mikel Oyarzabal, Take Kubo, and Ander Barrenetxea all impressing.
