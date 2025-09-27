Sponsors Unveiled For FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 And FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 and FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 unveiled today at a signing ceremony in Stadium 974 the tournaments' sponsors.

The signing ceremony, attended by HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, Minister of Sports and Youth and LOC Chairman, saw the announcement of a number of leading brands to be part of upcoming prestigious tournaments set to be hosted in Qatar end of this year:



Visit Qatar, national tourism promotion agency

Qatar Airways, country's award-winning national carrier

Alwaha for Cars, prestigious automotive dealers

Media City Qatar, global hub for media companies

Vodafone Qatar, a prominenttelecommunications provider

GWC, leading Qatari logistics provider Aspetar, world-leading orthopaedic and sports medicine hospital

In addition, Beyond Hospitality, a global hospitality management company, was announced as the hospitality programme presenter for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025. Hospitality packages will offer fans an exceptional tournament experience, including skyboxes and other premium features.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, Minister of Sports and Youth and LOC Chairman, said:“We extend our sincere gratitude to all our supporters, who will play a critical part in the successful delivery of yet another historic season of football in Qatar. Our partnership with these esteemed brands is a clear reflection of the global appeal and prestige of these competitions, which will bring together fans from across the region and world to celebrate a common passion for football.”

The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 will be held from December 1-18 across six World Cup venues. A total of 16 teams will have a chance to lift the coveted trophy. Nine of the highest FIFA ranked teams have qualified automatically, while 14 teams will vie for the remaining 7 spots in a series of qualifiers taking place in Doha in November.



In addition to this year's edition, Qatar will be hosting the FIFA Arab Cup again in 2029 and 2033.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 will be held from November 3-27 and is the first of five consecutive editions to be held in Qatar. The tournament will feature 48 teams for the first time in FIFA World Cup history. All matches will be held at the Competition Complex at the Aspire Zone, with the final taking place at Khalifa International Stadium.