Parmanu Defence Academy Announces Admissions Open For 2025 With PACE Scholarship Test
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dehradun, India, 21 September 2025: Parmanu Defence Academy is one of India's most trusted institutes for NDA, CDS, and Defence exam preparation, has officially announced that admissions for the 2025 academic session are now open. With a mission to empower students to serve the nation with pride and excellence, the academy is inviting aspiring defence candidates to join its comprehensive training programs.
As part of its commitment to making quality defence education accessible, the academy has also launched the PACE Test 2025, a scholarship initiative designed to support meritorious students. The PACE (Parmanu Academic & Competitive Evaluation) Test provides students with an opportunity to earn scholarships on tuition fees, thereby reducing the financial burden while nurturing future officers of the Indian Armed Forces.
Key Highlights of the Announcement
Admissions Open 2025 : Students can now apply for NDA, CDS, AFCAT, SSB Interview, and other defence-related courses.
PACE Test 2025 : A scholarship test that rewards bright minds with financial assistance and recognition.
Holistic Defence Training : Specialised classroom sessions, physical fitness programs, personality development, and mock drills.
Proven Track Record : Parmanu Defence Academy has consistently produced successful candidates who have gone on to serve in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.
Speaking on the launch, the management of Parmanu Defence Academy said: "We believe that every aspirant deserves the right guidance and opportunity to achieve their dream of serving the nation. Through the PACE Test 2025, we are committed to supporting deserving candidates with scholarships and preparing them with the discipline, knowledge, and confidence required for success in defence examinations."
Why Choose Parmanu Defence Academy?
Experienced faculty with a defence background.
State-of-the-art infrastructure and training facilities.
Focus on both written exams and physical fitness.
Personalised mentorship to help students excel.
How to Apply
Students can register for admissions and the PACE Test 2025 through the official website:
Parmanu Defence Academy - Admissions
PACE Test 2025 - Scholarship Details
About Parmanu Defence Academy
Parmanu Defence Academy is a premier institute for NDA, CDS, AFCAT, and SSB interview preparation in India. Based in Dehradun, the academy is known for its result-oriented training programs, expert faculty, and commitment to shaping future leaders of the Indian Armed Forces. With a legacy of excellence, the academy continues to be a trusted choice for defence aspirants nationwide.
