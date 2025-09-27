1,400 Police Deployed, Snipers Positioned As PTI Holds Power Show In Peshawar Tonight

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Capital City Police Peshawar have announced a comprehensive security and traffic plan for today's public gathering, deploying heavy contingents across the city.

According to police, a total of 1,451 officers and personnel have been deployed under the security plan. Bomb Disposal Unit teams, sniffer dog units, lady police officers, walk-through gates, and expert sniper shooters have also been engaged. Specially trained snipers have been stationed on rooftops of buildings around the venue.

Checking at entry and exit points, as well as at sensitive locations, has been tightened, with checkpoints established across the city. SSP Operations Masood Ahmed is directly supervising all security arrangements.

Also Read: 23 Martyred as Mortar Shell Hits Homes in Khyber's Tirah Valley

Under the traffic plan, 508 traffic officers and personnel have been stationed at various points, supervised by the Chief Traffic Officer Peshawar. Duties have been assigned along main highways and alternative routes to minimize inconvenience for citizens.

Police added that the Ababeel Squad, City Patrolling Force, and Traffic Police are continuously patrolling and monitoring. Citizens will only be allowed entry to the venue after thorough checking. Police appealed to the public to cooperate in the interest of security, stressing that the force is on high alert to ensure the protection of life and property.