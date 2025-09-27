First Green Flag In Ukraine Raised On Obolonskyi Island In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram .

“The Green Flag Award is a prestigious international environmental award that the island has received. It confirms that this favorite recreation spot for Kyiv residents and visitors to the capital meets high international standards of management, safety, accessibility, and environmental friendliness. Ukraine participated in this international program for the first time,” he said.

Klitschko noted that the Green Flag Award international accreditation was established in 1996 and sets quality standards for the management of parks, natural areas, and other open spaces.

According to him, it is administered by Keep Britain Tidy under license from the Department for Communities and Local Government of the United Kingdom, which is a structural unit of the British government.

As noted by the mayor of Kyiv, the online evaluation took place at the end of July this year with the participation of international judges, which ensured the transparency and objectivity of the process.

The event was organized by the Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation of the Kyiv City State Administration in cooperation with the municipal enterprise“Pleso.”

The decision to award the island with the Green Flag Award was made after thorough testing and verification of the accuracy of the information provided.

“This award makes Obolonskyi Island an even more attractive place to relax,” emphasized the mayor of Kyiv.

Ukraine, US first ladies discuss protection of children

As reported by Ukrinform, last year, the construction of a pedestrian wave bridge to Obolonskyi Island was completed in Kyiv

Earlier, Klitschko showed what the recreational area being created in the capital will look lik , which will connect Natalka Park, the embankment, and Obolonskyi Island.