Electricity Min.: Unprecedented Achievement Made In Managing Energy Demand In Summer

KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy has made an unprecedented accomplishment in terms of managing energy demand as the maximum load hit 17,610 MW according to the number registered in the electrify website during this summer, said Minister Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem on Saturday.

This summer registered a decline by 30 MW of demand compared to the summer of 2024, while the annual load rise was expected to hit 4 percent, Al-Mukhaizeem, also Acting Finance Minister and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs, added in a press release. The decline in electricity consumption rate is an important indicator of the successful national efforts, although temperature in the country hit 51 degrees Celsius, in addition to growing population, he noted.

This achievement was made by interrogated strategic planning in the ministry's load department and strict campaigns against overconsumption, he stated.

The step was implemented in accordance with high technical and engineering standards using the latest techniques in checking and follow-up in a manner that ensures sustainable efficiency of the electricity network and raises its capacity, according to the release.

The minister extolled collaboration among ministries and all State's agencies as well as the political leadership and government's big support.

The ministry is not only addressing current challenges, but also building strong future capacity by implementing large-scale electricity and water production projects, targeting 14,050 MW of electricity and 228 million imperial gallons of fresh water per day by 2031, he pointed out.

The ministry has made significant strides in this path, signing a commitment document to implement the second and third phases of the Al-Zour North Power Plant project, with a capacity of 2,700 MW last month, in cooperation with the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) and a consortium comprising ACWA Power and the Gulf Investment Corporation, he elaborated.

Regarding the Shagaya Renewable Energy Project, the minister said that it is one of the country's most important vital projects; the first phase with a capacity of 1,100 MW was launched by the Public-Private Partnership Projects Authority last June.

He stressed the ministry seeks to guarantee Kuwait's electrical and water future through several major upcoming projects, the 7,200-capacity Al-Nuwaiseeb project is one of them.