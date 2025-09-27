ZYNEX INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Zynex, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Zynex on July 9, 2025 with a Class Period from March 13, 2023, to the present. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Zynex have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



The complaint alleges that the Individual Defendants began artificially inflating Zynex's stock price by issuing or allowing false and misleading statements about the Company's financial performance, operational practices, and compliance with insurance reimbursement policies. These statements concealed a systemic“oversupplying scheme” whereby Zynex shipped excessive quantities of supplies, such as electrode pads and batteries, to patients, billing insurers for thousands of dollars more than necessary. Zynex's undisclosed practices drew scrutiny from insurers, including Tricare (the federal health insurer for the military), which represented 20–25% of its annual revenue.

The full extent of Zynex's misconduct was finally revealed on March 11, 2025, when the Company issued a press release announcing fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results. The release disclosed a significant revenue“shortfall” due to“slower than normal payments from certain payers” and revealed,“Tricare has temporarily suspended payments as they review prior claims.” The March 11, 2025, press release admitted that Tricare, representing 20% to 25% of Zynex's annual revenue, was scrutinizing prior claims, threatening the Company's financial stability.

The next day, on March 12, 2025, Zynex's stock price plummeted $3.59 per share, or 51.3%, closing at $3.41 per share. This catastrophic decline wiped out significant shareholder value, reflecting the market's reaction to Zynex's exposure to regulatory and financial risks concealed by the Individual Defendants.



