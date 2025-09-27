Serving Those Who Served

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) As the transportation and beneficiary travel supervisor at VA Salt Lake City Health Care System , Army Veteran and VA employee Theerawong“Odie” Suksutthirot oversees the transportation program that gets Veterans to their health care appointments. That includes emergency ambulance services and travel reimbursements.

Serving rural Veterans

“Many of our Veterans live in rural areas without reliable transportation,” Suksutthirot said.“Not having reliable transportation makes it difficult for them to access medical care.”

It may be a bus or even a flight for Veterans living far from the facility, or it can provide reliable transportation for those who may not have the means or ability to drive themselves.

“Salt Lake City VA is a regional transplant facility offering specialized services for organ transplant patients and Veterans, including ophthalmology, cardiology and cancer treatment,” said Suksutthirot.“We look out for each other like brothers and sisters. It's not just about doing a job-it's about caring for those who served.”

Overcoming barriers to serve

Suksutthirot's commitment to Veterans stems from his experiences in the Army where he learned the importance of camaraderie and service.

Born in Thailand, he came to the U.S. in 1999 after being adopted by a family member in Toledo, Ohio.

“I came here as a teenager, and the transition was tough,” Suksutthirot said.“Learning English and adjusting to a completely different culture wasn't easy. It was a big change, but I found strength in my resilience, and that mindset carried me forward.”

After high school, Suksutthirot faced financial struggles and joined the Army to pursue his dream of earning a degree.

“The Army offered to pay for my college education, and I saw it as a way to break free from debt and build a better future,” he said.

Lessons from service

His service took him to Korea and other parts of the world. He learned the value of teamwork and leadership, which shaped his approach to serving Veterans.

Suksutthirot's work at VA is meaningful for him because it was there for him when he left the military.

“VA saved my life,” he said.“After leaving the Army, I didn't know much about the benefits available to me. I was struggling, I felt isolated and had a hard time finding a job after service, but through VA's outreach program, I was introduced to resources that helped me stand on my own again. In my culture, we value honor and respect, and when someone helps you selflessly, it's like they're looking after you. I want to be part of that organization and give back to those who served.”

No Veteran left behind

Part of the satisfaction Suksutthirot gets from his job is he's making sure Veterans have access to getting the help they need, whether they live far away, are visually impaired, are elderly or are immobilized due to disease or disability. He's making sure they make it to their health care appointments.

“My dream is the American dream,” he added.“It's not just about freedom; it's about what you can contribute to the country that gave you so much.”

This article was originally published on the Salt Lake City Health care System site and has been edited for style and clarity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.