Defence On Social Media Post Regarding Grahamstown Facility
The building in question is not occupied and therefore not being used for accommodation or any other purpose.
The Defence Works Regiment has conducted a scope of work on this facility, with the intention to refurbish it for future utilisation by unit members. Until such refurbishment has been completed, the building will remain unoccupied.
The SANDF remains committed to maintaining and upgrading its infrastructure to ensure that its facilities provide a conducive environment for the wellbeing of all members.
Enquiries:
Mr Siphiwe Dlamini
DOD Head of Communication
Cell: 083 410 1257
#ServiceDeliveryZA
