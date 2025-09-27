Humberto, Now A Category Four, To Brush Caribbean Beaches
Humberto early Saturday was a Category 4 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, having intensified rapidly on Friday as it hurtled through warm Atlantic waters, according to the US National Hurricane Center.
In a 5 a.m. advisory on Saturday, the center said Humberto was moving slowly west at 6 mph (10 kilometers) per hour and packing maximum sustained winds of 145 miles (233 km) per hour.
Though the storm isn't forecast to strike land, energy from Humberto is expected to create“life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” on beaches in the northern Leeward Islands, the US Virgin Islands, Bermuda and Puerto Rico this weekend and early next week, NHC forecaster Brad Reinhart wrote.
By early Monday, a turn toward the northwest is forecast at at a slightly faster forward speed, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest by Monday night.
Humberto is expected to brush Bermuda with its winds before curving east toward Europe - but another tropical system brewing nearby may disrupt that path.
The second disturbance“has become a little better organized,” the NHC said on Saturday. It could produce significant rainfall over eastern Cuba and the Bahamas.
Tropical storm warnings from the system - which if it fully forms will be named Imelda - are in effect for parts of the central and northwestern Bahamas. There's a risk of heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding in coastal Georgia and the southern mid-Atlantic states early next week.
Forecasters had predicted an overactive Atlantic storm season, with as many as 10 hurricanes and as many as 18 named storms. Instead, only eight storms have received names. The season began June 1 and officially ends Nov. 30, though storm activity can persist beyond that.
(Updates with new storm rating from first paragraph.)
More stories like this are available on bloomberg
©2025 Bloomberg L.P.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment