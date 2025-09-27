Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ministry Of Economy Staff Honor Martyrs At Victory Park On Memorial Day

Ministry Of Economy Staff Honor Martyrs At Victory Park On Memorial Day


2025-09-27 08:06:39
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the occasion of Memorial Day, marking the fifth anniversary of the start of the Patriotic War, the staff of the Ministry of Economy paid tribute to the martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands, Azernews reports.

The delegation visited Victory Park, where they laid wreaths and bouquets of flowers in front of the Victory Monument. The visit was a gesture of deep respect and remembrance for the heroic martyrs of the Patriotic War, which ended with Azerbaijan's historic victory under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev.

September 27 is commemorated nationwide as Memorial Day, symbolizing the enduring gratitude of the Azerbaijani people to those who sacrificed for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

MENAFN27092025000195011045ID1110118606

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search