Ministry Of Economy Staff Honor Martyrs At Victory Park On Memorial Day
The delegation visited Victory Park, where they laid wreaths and bouquets of flowers in front of the Victory Monument. The visit was a gesture of deep respect and remembrance for the heroic martyrs of the Patriotic War, which ended with Azerbaijan's historic victory under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev.
September 27 is commemorated nationwide as Memorial Day, symbolizing the enduring gratitude of the Azerbaijani people to those who sacrificed for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment