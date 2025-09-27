New Drone Sightings Near Military Facilities Reported In Denmark, Norway

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Reuters reported this.

"The Danish Defence can confirm that drones were observed at several of the Danish Defence's locations last night. Several capabilities were deployed," a representative of the Danish military said.

The exact locations of the drone sightings were not specified.

Meanwhile, the Danish police reported that drones were observed near the Karup air base in western Denmark.

In addition, Norwegian police are investigating possible drone sightings near the Oerland air force base in central Norway, the main base for Norway's F-35s jet fighters.

"The guards at the base made several observations outside the base's perimeter early on Saturday," a spokesperson at the Norwegian Armed Forces' joint headquarters told Reuters.

Earlier this week, drones were already observed in Denmark. Their appearance caused Copenhagen Airport to close for several hours on Monday evening. On Wednesday, drones appeared again over airports in the western part of the country, leading to the closure of airspace above Aalborg Airport.

The Danish government calls this a“hybrid attack.” Investigators believe it was carried out by a professional operator with the necessary skills.

Additionally, several unidentified drones flew over the southeastern German state of Schleswig-Holstein, prompting an investigation by the state's Ministry of the Interior on suspicion of espionage or sabotage.

Operations at Vilnius Airport were also halted twice on Friday, September 26, due to drones.

Moreover, a drone was spotted over the Valajaskoski hydroelectric power station near the Finnish city of Rovaniemi.

Photo: illustrative