Four Children Killed, Five Injured As Shell Falls In Bajaur's Mamund Area
Four children were killed and five others injured in Laghari area of Loi Mamund tehsil, Bajaur, after an alleged shell explosion on Saturday. Several of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.
The injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Khar, where doctors expressed concern over their condition. Among the wounded are 17-year-old Waqas Sher Zamin and Ataullah son of Gul Wali.
The deceased were identified as 18-year-old Fawad son of Dilbar, Jawad son of Yousaf, 10-year-old Sajjad son of Majeed, and 18-year-old Naushad. All victims were residents of Laghari Mamond village.
Also Read: No Safe Haven: 17 Militants Neutralised in Karak Intelligence Operation
According to local sources, the shell fell in fields where children were playing. However, it remains unclear from which side the shell was fired.
Police contingents reached the site immediately after the incident and launched an investigation. The deputy commissioner and district administration officials also visited the hospital, inquired after the injured, and met the affected families.
So far, no government source has confirmed the incident of the shell falling.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment