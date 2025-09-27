Four Children Killed, Five Injured As Shell Falls In Bajaur's Mamund Area

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Four children were killed and five others injured in Laghari area of Loi Mamund tehsil, Bajaur, after an alleged shell explosion on Saturday. Several of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

The injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Khar, where doctors expressed concern over their condition. Among the wounded are 17-year-old Waqas Sher Zamin and Ataullah son of Gul Wali.

The deceased were identified as 18-year-old Fawad son of Dilbar, Jawad son of Yousaf, 10-year-old Sajjad son of Majeed, and 18-year-old Naushad. All victims were residents of Laghari Mamond village.

According to local sources, the shell fell in fields where children were playing. However, it remains unclear from which side the shell was fired.

Police contingents reached the site immediately after the incident and launched an investigation. The deputy commissioner and district administration officials also visited the hospital, inquired after the injured, and met the affected families.

So far, no government source has confirmed the incident of the shell falling.