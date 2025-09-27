Two Officers Injured In Raid To Arrest Armed 'Wanted' Suspects In Amman-PSD
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep.27 (Petra) -Suspects inside a suspicious plate-less vehicle fired directly at a criminal investigation patrol, south of the capital, Amman, injuring a first lieutenant, while the three individuals inside fled into residential neighborhoods.
In a statement Saturday, the media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said the suspects were tracked and security backup of emergency patrols was called up to the scene.
The spokesperson announced the police force successfully arrested two of the armed wanted suspects, while the third escaped.
The spokesperson noted the third wanted individual was tracked down, spotted and raided. He then opened fire again at the raiding force, injuring a second lieutenant. Rules of engagement were applied to the third wanted suspect, leading to his injury and arrest.
Then, he stated the two PSD officers were taken to the hospital and are currently receiving medical treatment and the wanted suspect was also admitted, adding that three firearms used in the shooting incident were seized.
After conducting an investigation, the three wanted suspects have criminal records for drug offenses, thefts, and weapons possession, among other felonies, the spokesperson pointed out.
The official said the vehicle in the group's possession was taken from a citizen and refused to return it, noting an investigation into the case is still ongoing.
Amman, Sep.27 (Petra) -Suspects inside a suspicious plate-less vehicle fired directly at a criminal investigation patrol, south of the capital, Amman, injuring a first lieutenant, while the three individuals inside fled into residential neighborhoods.
In a statement Saturday, the media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said the suspects were tracked and security backup of emergency patrols was called up to the scene.
The spokesperson announced the police force successfully arrested two of the armed wanted suspects, while the third escaped.
The spokesperson noted the third wanted individual was tracked down, spotted and raided. He then opened fire again at the raiding force, injuring a second lieutenant. Rules of engagement were applied to the third wanted suspect, leading to his injury and arrest.
Then, he stated the two PSD officers were taken to the hospital and are currently receiving medical treatment and the wanted suspect was also admitted, adding that three firearms used in the shooting incident were seized.
After conducting an investigation, the three wanted suspects have criminal records for drug offenses, thefts, and weapons possession, among other felonies, the spokesperson pointed out.
The official said the vehicle in the group's possession was taken from a citizen and refused to return it, noting an investigation into the case is still ongoing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment