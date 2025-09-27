Two Officers Injured In Raid To Arrest Armed 'Wanted' Suspects In Amman-PSD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep.27 (Petra) -Suspects inside a suspicious plate-less vehicle fired directly at a criminal investigation patrol, south of the capital, Amman, injuring a first lieutenant, while the three individuals inside fled into residential neighborhoods.In a statement Saturday, the media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said the suspects were tracked and security backup of emergency patrols was called up to the scene.The spokesperson announced the police force successfully arrested two of the armed wanted suspects, while the third escaped.The spokesperson noted the third wanted individual was tracked down, spotted and raided. He then opened fire again at the raiding force, injuring a second lieutenant. Rules of engagement were applied to the third wanted suspect, leading to his injury and arrest.Then, he stated the two PSD officers were taken to the hospital and are currently receiving medical treatment and the wanted suspect was also admitted, adding that three firearms used in the shooting incident were seized.After conducting an investigation, the three wanted suspects have criminal records for drug offenses, thefts, and weapons possession, among other felonies, the spokesperson pointed out.The official said the vehicle in the group's possession was taken from a citizen and refused to return it, noting an investigation into the case is still ongoing.