First Forum Of Ukrainian Organization Leaders Held In London, Bringing Together 250 Representatives
The event, which took place on September 25, aimed to strengthen cooperation and unite the efforts of the Ukrainian community.
The Forum was organized by Ukrainian groups Support Ukraine/London Euromaidan, British-Ukrainian Aid, and the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, in close cooperation with the Embassy of Ukraine. Representatives of British charitable organizations that provide comprehensive support to Ukraine also participated.
The Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, addressed the participants, emphasizing the key role of the Ukrainian community in supporting the country during the war and calling for continued unity.
Video messages were also delivered by Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Education and Science, Nadia Kuzmychova, and President of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) Pavlo Grod who stressed the importance of mutual support and coordination of efforts among Ukrainians worldwide.
UK Member of Parliament Joe Powell also took part in the forum, reaffirming Britain's steadfast and comprehensive support for Ukraine.
The Embassy noted that the forum laid the foundation for creating a long-term communication platform to facilitate effective interaction between civic initiatives, charitable foundations, and state institutions.
Gratitude was expressed to everyone who contributed to the Forum's work and continues to make significant contributions to supporting Ukraine internationally and consolidating the Ukrainian community in the United Kingdom.Read also: Ukrainian Parliament ratifies agreement on 100-year partnership with United Kingdom
As reported, in July, London hosted another important event for the Ukrainian community in the UK – the 80th Annual General Meeting of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain.
Photo: Embassy of Ukraine to the UK, British-Ukrainian Aid / Facebook
