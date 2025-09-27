Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait's Crown Prince Arrives In UK On Official Visit


2025-09-27 07:03:25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 27 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation arrived in the UK on an official visit.
His Highness the Crown Prince was received at the airport by the Special Representative of the UK Minister of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Adele Taylor, the Kuwaiti Ambassador to the UK, Bader Al-Munaikh, the Managing Director of the Kuwait Investment Authority, Sheikh Saud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah, and the heads of the Kuwaiti offices accredited to the UK.(end)
