Intercontinental Dhaka Wins Leading Luxury Hotel Award

Dhaka: The prestigious South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025, one of the region's most significant recognitions in the hospitality sector, was held at Cinnamon Grand, Colombo, Sri Lanka on 20 September.

InterContinental Dhaka has won the Leading Luxury Hotel award for the second time, marking its third consecutive year of recognition at SATA.

The hotel has previously earned titles such as Bangladesh's Leading Convention Center and Leading Meeting & Conference Hotel.

Rezwan Maruf, Director of Sales and Marketing of InterContinental Dhaka, received the award on behalf of the property.

Located in Dhaka's downtown Minto Road, the luxurious hotel InterContinental Dhaka boasts a millennium modern outlook with a touch of local culture.

Leading hotels, resorts, and travel agencies from Sri Lanka, India, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh competed across multiple categories.

This year's edition saw a total of 53 Gold Awards and 113 Silver Awards presented to representatives of winning organisations.

From Bangladesh, several hotels, resorts, and tour operators earned top honours, showcasing the growing strength of the country's hospitality industry.

-B