IRCTC Rule Change: What You Must Know Before Booking
IRCTC is a massive train network, known as the fourth largest in the world. However, from October 1, IRCTC has changed its train ticket booking rules. You can't even book a general ticket without an Aadhaar card.
Millions in India travel by train daily. For long trips, booking is essential. To improve convenience and prevent fraud, IRCTC has updated its booking rules starting October 1.
From Oct 1, a major change affects online general ticket booking. Aadhaar is now mandatory. You can no longer book general tickets online via the website or app without it.
When booking on the IRCTC site, you must add your Aadhaar details. If you don't, you can't book general tickets. Only users with an Aadhaar-linked ID can book online now.
Linking your IRCTC account to Aadhaar is simple. Log in, go to 'My Account,' and click 'Link Aadhaar KYC.' Enter your Aadhaar number, then the OTP sent to your phone. Submit!
IRCTC made this change to boost transparency and stop black market ticketing. The goal is to block middlemen and ensure genuine travelers get tickets. No changes for counter bookings.
