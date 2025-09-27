Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Four Nominees Forwarded for County Court Judge in the Third Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – The Judicial Nominating Commission for County Court Judge in the Third Judicial District advanced four names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: Ryan N. Decker, Matthew K. Kosmicki, Eddy M. Rodell and Daniel J. Zieg. All candidates are from Lincoln.

The Third Judicial District consists of Lancaster County. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Laurie J. Yardley.

