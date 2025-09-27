Four Nominees Forwarded For County Court Judge In The Third Judicial District
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Four Nominees Forwarded for County Court Judge in the Third Judicial District
LINCOLN, NE – The Judicial Nominating Commission for County Court Judge in the Third Judicial District advanced four names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: Ryan N. Decker, Matthew K. Kosmicki, Eddy M. Rodell and Daniel J. Zieg. All candidates are from Lincoln.
The Third Judicial District consists of Lancaster County. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Laurie J. Yardley.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment