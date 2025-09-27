Imtiaz Ali: 'Amar Singh Chamkila' Was A Blessing

File Photo Of Imtiyaz Ali

New Delhi – Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali says the International Emmy nomination for“Amar Singh Chamkila” in two categories has come as a blessing and a reminder that stories rooted in local culture resonate globally.

Based on the life of slain Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila, the movie is nominated in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category, while lead star Diljit Dosanjh has earned a nod in the Best Performance by an Actor category.

Ali said he is proud that the film, which premiered on Netflix in 2024 to critical acclaim, has placed India alongside international stalwarts.

“We had just come back from dinner when we got the news... It's like a blessing that has come through with the story of Chamkila to us. Very happy that this film is finding a voice and is being seen... We are very proud that we could bring India to this table where so many international stalwarts are standing,” Ali told PTI in an interview.

Known for his modern relationship dramas such as“Jab We Met”,“Love Aaj Kal”,“Highway” and“Tamasha”, the 54-year-old director said the recognition for“Chamkila” is a reminder that to be internationally recognised, one has to make a“very local film”.

“You shouldn't try to speak in a language that is international because there is no such language. You should just speak in the language that is native to you in terms of cinema. That's a big learning and it feels awesome that this film is so rooted and so placed in Punjab and has been made because of the love that we have received from the people of Punjab,” he added.

The film, which also stars Parineeti Chopra, is set against the backdrop of militancy wrecked Punjab in the turbulent 1980s. Chamkila, whose music was controversial, risque and provocative yet popular, was gunned down in 1988 along with his wife Amarjot.

Ali praised Dosanjh for capturing the“scent” of Chamkila through his performance by setting aside his own stature as a hugely popular singer who performs to packed arenas and stadiums.

“It's incredible that for not even a moment, Diljit remembered who he was when he was in those small villages in Punjab and performing in front of hundreds of people and playing Chamkila. At every moment, he thought he was Chamkila.

“When a person watches the film, they are watching Diljit but they would never think that this is a man who goes to Canada and performs to a house full audience. That self-belief was really awesome and God bless him. I know that he has a lot to give to this country, to this world and I will be looking forward to what he does next.”