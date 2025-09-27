President Ilham Aliyev Attends Inauguration Of Bakubus LLC's Ganja Bus Depot

MENAFN - AzerNews) On September 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Ganja Bus Depot owned by BakuBus LLC,reports.

Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev informed the head of state about the facilities created at the depot.

Construction of the 300-vehicle bus depot began this January. Covering an area of 10 hectares, the depot features technical inspection and repair stations, an automated fuel accounting system, and a washing facility capable of cleaning 60 buses per hour. The establishment of the depot has created 675 jobs, including 553 drivers and 122 administrative and technical staff.

BakuBus LLC will operate 18 existing and two new bus routes in Ganja. A total of 280 EURO6-standard buses have been brought to the city, including 45 with a capacity of 54 passengers, 186 with 63-passenger capacity, and 49 with a capacity of 102 passengers.

This project plays a vital role in modernizing the public transportation infrastructure of Ganja, the second-largest city in Azerbaijan after the capital, Baku. It facilitates comfortable and safe travel for passengers, contributes to renewing the city's transport fleet, and supports job creation.

Based on extensive analysis and research, the route network in Ganja has been restructured. Optimization was carried out on the existing 32 routes, with 22 routes designated for operation.

A key innovation is the introduction of advanced digital technologies in public transport. All buses are equipped with the “CityCard” cashless payment system, enabling payments via any bank card or mobile payment method.

As part of passenger transport optimization, a Transport Interchange Hub has been set up in front of the Railway Station, integrating rail and road transport services. Additionally, 34 modern bus stop pavilions have been installed in areas with high passenger density.

To enhance road infrastructure, asphalt resurfacing was carried out on 97 streets, and 128 kilometers of road markings were completed. Suitable locations for micromobility lanes have also been identified,