Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Apartment Buildings Damaged In Drone Attack On Zaporizhzhia

Two Apartment Buildings Damaged In Drone Attack On Zaporizhzhia


2025-09-27 06:06:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram .

"Two apartment buildings and non-residential premises were damaged as a result of the overnight enemy attack," Fedorov wrote.

He added that specialists were currently inspecting the damaged structures.

As reported earlier, at around midnight the enemy launched two drones against Zaporizhzhia, sparking a fire and destroying a store.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here .

