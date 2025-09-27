Two Apartment Buildings Damaged In Drone Attack On Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram .

"Two apartment buildings and non-residential premises were damaged as a result of the overnight enemy attack," Fedorov wrote.

Russian forces attack energy facilities in Chernihiv region, civilian injured by FPV drone

He added that specialists were currently inspecting the damaged structures.

As reported earlier, at around midnight the enemy launched two drones against Zaporizhzhia, sparking a fire and destroying a store.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here .