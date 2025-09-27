4Th Edition Of Arab Esports League Concludes In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep.27 (Petra) - The fourth edition of Arab Esports League concluded competitions Friday evening in the capital, Amman.His Highness Prince Omar bin Faisal, President of Jordan Esports Federation (JEF), and His Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President of Saudi Esports Federation and President of the Gulf, Arab and International Esports Federation (IESF), crowned the top 3 winning teams.The Jordanian team secured the first place in the "eFootball" game in the men's category, the Moroccan team came second, and the Saudi team garnered the third slot.In the women's category of the same game, the Moroccan gamers won first place, while the Yemeni and Bahraini teams ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.As for Tekken game, the Saudi team snatched the first place in the men's category, followed by Kuwait and Bahrain. Meanwhile, the Tunisian team won the women's compeititions, while Kuwait and Saudi Arabia finished second and third.The tournament, held at Hussein Business Park, was widely attended by the game's fans and enthusiasts, as well as representatives of diplomatic missions from the 18 participating Arab countries. A special refugee team comprised 68 players also took part in th event.