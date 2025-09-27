Europe Payments Market Forecast To Reach USD 1.31 Trillion By 2030, Driven By Digital And Mobile Payment Trends

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Europe Payments Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Europe payments market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Europe Payments Market Overview

The Europe payments market size stood at USD 0.64 trillion in 2025 and is projected to double to USD 1.31 trillion by 2030, reflecting a brisk 15.23% CAGR. This growth is fueled by a steady shift from cash to digital payments, rising adoption of mobile wallets, and regulatory support for real-time transactions. Consumers and businesses are increasingly relying on electronic payment solutions for their convenience, speed, and security.

The Europe Payments Market trends reflect a dynamic landscape where traditional banks. Europe Payments Market statistics indicate growing acceptance of digital payments across industries and consumer segments, highlighting the ongoing shift towards more efficient and technologically integrated payment ecosystems.

Key Trends in Europe Payments Market

1 from Cash to Digital Payments: Consumers are increasingly moving away from cash, favoring faster and more convenient payment methods such as contactless cards, mobile wallets, and online payment platforms.

2 Adoption of Mobile Wallets: Mobile wallets are becoming a mainstream payment option across Europe. Payment service providers are developing user-friendly applications that integrate features like instant transfers, making mobile transactions more convenient for consumers.

3 Banking and PSD2 Implementation: Regulatory initiatives like the Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2) are enabling open banking, which allows third-party providers to access bank account data securely.

4 in Cross-Border Payments: Cross-border transactions and remittances are becoming faster and more efficient due to regional and global initiatives aimed at reducing friction. Domestic innovations, enabling easier and quicker transfers across European countries.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Mode of Payment:

Point-of-Sale (POS)

Online

Segmentation by Interaction Channel:

Point-of-Sale (POS)

E-commerce / M-commerce

Segmentation by Transaction Type:

Person-to-Person (P2P)

Consumer-to-Business (C2B)

Business-to-Business (B2B)

And more

Segmentation by End-User Industry:

Retail

Entertainment and Digital Content

Healthcare

And more

Segmentation by Country:

United Kingdom

Germany

France

And more

Explore Our Full Library of Technology, Media and Telecom Research Industry Reports -

Key Players in Europe Payments Market

Visa Inc.: A global payment technology company offering a wide range of digital payment solutions, including credit, debit, and prepaid card services across Europe.

Currence iDEAL BV: A leading Dutch payment service provider specializing in secure online bank transfers for e-commerce transactions.

Melio Payments Inc.: A fintech company offering digital payment and accounts-payable solutions for businesses, focusing on simplifying B2B transactions.

Mastercard Incorporated: A multinational financial services corporation providing card-based payment solutions, digital wallets, and cross-border payment services across Europe.

Giropay GmbH: A German payment service provider enabling secure online bank transfers for consumers and businesses within Germany and across Europe.

Explore more insights on Europe Payments Market competitive landscape:

Conclusion

The Europe Payments Market is poised for continued growth, driven by increasing digital adoption, mobile wallet usage, and supportive regulatory frameworks. Europe Payments Market trends indicate that both consumers and businesses are embracing faster, secure, and more efficient payment solutions. As e-commerce, healthcare, retail, and other industries increasingly rely on digital payment methods, the market size and Europe Payments Market share are expected to expand significantly.

Europe Payments Market statistics suggest that companies that effectively leverage these trends while maintaining secure and seamless user experiences are likely to capture a larger share of the growing market.

For complete market analysis, please visit the Mordor Intelligence page:

Industry Related Reports:

Australia Payments Market

The Australia Payments Market Report is Segmented by Mode of Payment (Point-Of-Sale [Debit Card Payments, Credit Card Payments, A2A Payments, Digital Wallet, Cash, and More], Online [Debit Card Payments, Credit Card Payment, A2A Payment, Digital Wallet, Cash-On-Delivery, and More]), End-User Industry (Retail, Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, and More), and Geography.

Get more insights:

Cross Border Payments Market

The Cross Border Payments Market Report is Segmented by Transaction Type (B2B, C2C, and More), Channel (Bank Transfers (SWIFT, ACH, RTP), Cards, and More), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), End-User (Business Enterprises, Individuals / Consumers, Government), and Geography.

Get more insights:

Asia Pacific Payments Market

The Asia Pacific Payments Market Report is Segmented by Mode of Payment (Point of Sale [Debit Card, Credit Card, A2A, Digital Wallet, Cash, and More], Online Sale [Debit Card, Credit Card, A2A, Digital Wallet, Cash-On-Delivery, and More]), End-User Industry (Retail, Entertainment and Media, Hospitality and Travel, Healthcare, and More), and Country.

Get more insights:

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...

Mordor Intelligence, 11th Floor, Rajapushpa Summit, Nanakramguda Rd, Financial District, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana – 500032, India.