Kuwait At The Heart Of Global Tourism With Regional Leadership - Info. Min.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mubarak Al-Enzi
KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is positioning itself as a leading cultural and family tourism destination in 2025 through innovative national projects and international recognition in the sector, Minister of Information, Culture and Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said on Saturday.
Al-Mutairi told KUNA that Kuwait has strong tourism potential with a steadily developing experience that blends authenticity and modernity.
He highlighted Kuwait's election last February to chair the UN Tourism Regional Commission for the Middle East, describing it as proof of international confidence in Kuwait's role in developing the sector.
Al-Mutairi stressed that tourism development follows the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
He stressed that the focus on enhancing infrastructure and services while showcasing Kuwait's cultural and heritage identity.
The minister announced the launch of the 'Visit Kuwait' platform in November, which will offer integrated electronic services for visitors and investors in partnership with the private sector.
He added that the platform, supported by a smart assistant 'Rashid' will provide access to hospitality, restaurants, transport, sports and entertainment options, while also creating a unified channel for tourism investment and promotion.
Al-Mutairi affirmed that the future of tourism in Kuwait is promising, with clear plans to attract foreign investment, expand private sector partnerships, and promote domestic tourism.
The minister said Kuwait would promote innovative initiatives and intra-regional tourism cooperation during its tenure.
Since the start of 2025, Kuwait has witnessed renewed momentum in tourism, hosting cultural, artistic, and sports events that reinforce its identity as a hub of heritage and modern hospitality.
The upcoming launch of 'Visit Kuwait' is expected to further strengthen its image and open new prospects for the sector.
Regionally, the Gulf States are also witnessing strong tourism growth, with the UN Tourism Middle East office based in Riyadh since 2021 supporting sustainable tourism development.
According to the organization, international arrivals to the Middle East in the first half of 2025 grew 29 percent compared to 2019, with countries such as Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Oman, and Egypt recording major gains.
Globally, UN Tourism reported 690 million international tourists between January and June 2025, surpassing pre-pandemic levels by four percent.
The UN World Tourism Organization said global travel demand expects to grow by 3-5 percent in 2025 despite challenges including high transport and accommodation costs, persistent inflation, geopolitical tensions, customs tariffs and travel restriction.
The UN organization includes 160 member states, six associate members and over 500 affiliate members from the private sector, academia, tourism associations and local authorities worldwide. Its mission is to promote tourism as a driver of economic growth, inclusive development and environmental sustainability.(end)
