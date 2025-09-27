Newly-Published: Bend Or Break - From Empires To Algorithms

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 26, 2025 4:05 pm - Lessons from History on How to Make Today's Societies More Resilient

About this book:

Why do some societies crumble under pressure while others rise stronger?

What can the past teach us about surviving the shocks of the future?

And how can humanity adapt in the age of AI?

From the fall of empires to the dawn of algorithms, "Bend or Break" reveals the hidden patterns that determine whether societies endure or collapse. Boyson Sante takes readers across centuries of upheaval-wars, migrations, pandemics, financial crashes-to uncover the forces that shape resilience. At the heart of the book lies the Adaptation Equation, a framework showing how accountable institutions, trustworthy information, and shared progress make the difference between renewal and ruin.

Learn important historical lessons and recognize the tell-tale signs indicating why some cultures and companies rise, and others fall.



Reviews of the book:

Poindextrous (Verified Purchase)

5.0 out of 5 stars Historically interesting book about using the past to predict the future

Reviewed on 26 September 2025

“There is a lot in this book to get your teeth into. I like the way the author draws analogies from real historical landmark events, and marries up the past with the present to predict the future course of events in order for industries & cultures to weather the storms & withstand the wedges often driven by the forces of change.

The strongest parts of the book are historical scenes - Perry's black ships steaming into Japan, the British disaster in Kabul, Roosevelt's New Deal.”



dmreading1014 (Verified Purchase)

4.0 out of 5 stars Learning from history to avoid the mistakes of history

Reviewed on 25 September 2025

This far-reaching book cites key historical events (such as wars, pandemics, renaissances) to explain why societies adapt or fail. The historical snippets are interesting, and the breadth of the book is commendable.

Definitely worth the read because of the well-researched historical events.



