A Gentle New Book Welcomes Babies With The Words Every Child Deserves To Hear

There's a certain kind of quiet magic in those first moments with a new baby, the soft weight of their body, the deep stillness of their sleep, the questions that swirl in your heart. In her newest children's book, The Book God Makes for You Before You Are Born, author and educator Christie Rodgers captures that sacred tenderness and puts it into words.

Written as a gentle poem filled with hope and light, the book reads like a letter from heaven. It tells children that their lives began in love, shaped carefully by God, long before they took their first breath. Every page is filled with warmth, with rhymes that speak gently to both parent and child.

“I wanted this book to remind families that every child is already known, already loved, and already chosen,” says Dr. Rodgers.“There's power in telling a child that their story matters before it even begins.”

The book isn't just a story, it's something you build memories around. With space in the back to record monthly moments from baby's first year, it becomes a keepsake family will return to again and again. It's the kind of gift you tuck into a baby shower basket or pass down to a grandchild one day.

The Book God Makes for You Before You Are Born is now available through Hemingway Publishers and major book retailers.

