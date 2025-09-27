Enemy Continues Attempts To Encircle Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad Agglomeration Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Dnipto Operational and Strategic Group of Forces reported this on Telegram .

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out offensive actions near Rodynske, Krasnyi Lyman, Balahan, Chunyshyne, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, and Lysivka. In addition, in an effort to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions near Horikhove, Molodetske, and Udachne, but were met with strong resistance.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy tried to improve its tactical position in central Vovchansk, but failed.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched unsuccessful assaults near Kolodiazne, Kamianka, Pishchane, and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled all attacks near Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Derylove, Stavky, Torske, Zarichne, Shandryholove, Karpivka, and in the Serebrianskyi forest without losing positions.

In the Siversk sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions near Siversk, Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Vyimka, and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, Russian assaults were recorded near Stupochky, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Shcherbynivka. No positions were lost.

In the Dobropillia sector, the enemy launched attacks near Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka, Shakhove, Zapovidne, Rusyn Yar, and Volodymyrivka, without making any territorial gains.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Russian forces concentrated assaults in the areas of Filiia, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Berezove, Komyshuvakha, Oleksiivka, Novohryhorivka, and Piddubne. Heavy fighting continues, with the enemy pushing forward despite heavy losses.

In the Huliaipole sector, one unsuccessful attack was recorded near Poltavka.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces