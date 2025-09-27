Six People Injured In Russian Strikes On Kharkiv Region Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kharkiv Region Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported this on Telegram .

"Over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and seven settlements in the region were hit by enemy strikes. Six people were injured," Syniehubov wrote.

He specified that in Kharkiv, the victims were two 48-year-old women, a 40-year-old woman, and a 63-year-old woman. In the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz in the Vovchansk community, a 59-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman were injured.

According to Syniehubov, the enemy attacked Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district with drones, dropped six guided aerial bombs on the region, and launched multiple drones, including one Geran-2, two Lancets, two Molniyas, three FPV drones, and three of an unidentified type.

Due to Russian attacks, a store and a bus were damaged in Kharkiv. In Merefа, Kharkiv district, a civilian enterprise was hit. In Kupiansk district, a private house in Kupiansk and a car in Osynovo were damaged. In Shebelynka, Izium district, power lines were hit, and in Kamianka, an excavator was damaged. In the Chuhuiv district, ten private houses in Bilyi Kolodiaz and a truck in Pechenihy were damaged. In Ivashky, Bohodukhiv district, a private house was damaged.

On September 25, Russian strikes targeted ten settlements in the Kharkiv region, injuring two people and damaging infrastructure.

Photo credit: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration