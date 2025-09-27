Religious Leaders In Azerbaijan Commemorate Martyrs On Memorial Day

In accordance with the plan of events prepared by the Advisory Council of Religious Confessions in Azerbaijan, the memories of the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the Patriotic War were commemorated and prayers were offered in mosques, churches, and synagogues across the country on the occasion of Memorial Day.

Religious figures have also recently visited the families of martyrs in Baku and regions, and visited veterans who were injured in the 44-day war and the anti-terrorist operation.