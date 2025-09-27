Iran Summons Its Envoys In France, Britain, Germany Ahead Of Expected Sanctions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Iran summoned its ambassadors to France, Britain, and Germany for consultations on Saturday after the UN Security Council rejected a Russian-Chinese draft resolution to extend the lifting of sanctions on Tehran.
Iranian state media reported that the step came after the European Troika's move regarding the dispute resolution mechanism stipulated in the nuclear agreement.
Yesterday, the Security Council rejected a draft resolution submitted by Russia and China to extend the lifting of sanctions on Iran for six months under the nuclear agreement, after only four countries voted in favor of the Russian-Chinese proposal.
All UN sanctions on Iran will return at midnight Saturday-Sunday, 00:00 GMT, following the failure of the Russian-Chinese draft resolution.
The sanctions include the imposition of the arms embargo, a ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing activities, a ban on cooperation on ballistic missiles, a global asset freeze, travel restrictions, and broad restrictions on Iran's energy sector. (end)
