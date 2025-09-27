BIG FM Ties Up With PCI For Indian Oil 2025 World Para Athletics

Photo Credit-Internet

Mumbai -BIG FM, one of India's largest radio networks, has announced its association as the Official Radio Partner of the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. The prestigious event is scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from 27 September to 5 October 2025.

Organized by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), the championships mark the first time this global para-athletics event is hosted in India, bringing together over 2,500 para-athletes from around the world. This landmark event underscores India's commitment to inclusivity and sporting excellence.

Through this partnership, BIG FM will leverage its extensive reach across metros and regional markets to build excitement, raise awareness, and spotlight the inspiring journeys of para-athletes participating in the championships. The radio network will roll out special segments, athlete interviews, and engaging listener initiatives to bring fans closer to the action.

Speaking on the partnership, Sunil Kumaran and designation, CEO, BIG FM at BIG FM, said:“We are proud to partner with the Paralympic Committee of India for this historic championship. BIG FM has always believed in celebrating real heroes and impactful stories, and this association allows us to amplify the journeys of extraordinary para-athletes to millions of listeners across India.”

Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, added: